Attorney in Prominent Louisiana Civil Rights Cases Now Representing Clients in Astroworld Tragedy

An attorney that was involved in numerous Louisiana civil rights cases is now representing clients in the Astroworld tragedy that happened over the weekend in Houston.

Attorney Ben Crump's clients include the families of Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and numerous other names that have been at the center of the civil rights discussion over a better part of the last decade.

Crump's office is also a familiar one when it comes to similar cases in Lafayette and the south Louisiana region as he has represented the family of Trayford Pellerin, advocated for justice in the case involving Quawan "Bobby" Charles, and most recently began representing imprisoned rapper C-Murder.

It's a name that we've seen in the headlines when it comes to justice for years now, and that name is now involved in Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival fallout.

Crump's office tweeted out an official statement announcing that the attorney is representing victims from the Astroworld concert.

The statement described the "chaos" experienced by 21-year-old Noah Gutierrez—one of the thousands of concertgoers—who "worked to lift people screaming for help from the floor."

Crump also shared a website for anyone who "suffered physical or emotional injury or witness the events of that day" to contact them.

This is piled on to the lawsuits that have already been filed on behalf of other alleged victims at the concert where 8 people died, and "hundreds of others were injured." Meanwhile, Travis Scott has announced that all attendees will be refunded.

