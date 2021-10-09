Coming up next week, it's the annual Autism On The Bayou fundraiser featuring the popular band The Flamethrowers live in concert.

This event is put on by the Autism Services Of SWLA and features all sorts of fun things to do while they raise money for a great cause.

This year's event will be a little different. instead of selling individual tickets to the event, they are selling tables. This is a great way for you and your friends to put your money together and get a table.

If you own a business, then this is a great way to have your business at the forefront of the fundraiser while showing your support.

Mike Soileau

Here are the opportunities for your business to be a part of the event.

Fais Do Do/Gold - $10,000

Two premier reserved tables of eight

Signature Party Tray / 32 drink tickets

Promotional signage displayed at the event and all event material

Company recognition at the event

Check presentation photograph in American Press

Four reserved rooms at L’auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles (one night)

Ca C’est Bon/Silver - $5,000

One premier reserved table of eight

Signature Party Tray / 16 drink tickets

Promotional signage displayed at the event

Company recognition at the event

Check presentation photograph in American Press

Two reserved rooms at L’auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles (one night)

Lagniappe/Bronze - $2,500

One reserved table of eight

Classic Party Tray/ 8 drink tickets

Promotional signage display at the event

Company recognition at the event

The company listed as a sponsor in press

One reserved room at L’auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles (one night)

For more information, call 337-436-5001.

The event takes place at L'Auberge Casino Resort on Thursday, October 14th from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm.