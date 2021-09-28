Barroom Brawl Lands 6 People Behind Bars in Morgan City

On September 11th, peaceful gatherings happened all across the country as people remembered the terrorist attacks that rocked and forever changed our nation twenty years ago.

In Morgan City, however, at least six people at a local bar in the area of Brashear Avenue decided to be anything but peaceful as they got into a "fistic encounter" that resulted in videos of the large fight being shared on social media. Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division caught wind of these videos and identified the six people allegedly involved in the barroom brawl.

Andrea Bellard, 32 years of age, Address: Bowman St. Morgan City, LA, arrested on 09/22/2021 @ 12:02 p.m.

Tristan Montet, 23 years of age, Address: Tuscany Ln. Sorrento, LA, arrested on 09/22/2021 @ 1:57 p.m.

Derrick J. Gros, 29 years of age, Address: Landry Ln. Morgan City, LA, arrested on 09/22/2021 @ 1:57 p.m.

Tyson Joubert, 39 years of age, Address: Arbor Circle Morgan City, LA, arrested on 09/23/2021 @ 10:44 a.m.

Tyler M. Richard, 29 years of age, Address: Belanger St. Morgan City, LA, arrested on 09/23/2021 @ 3:06 p.m.

Brennan Michael Acosta, 27 years of age, Address: Willow St. Morgan City, LA, arrested on 09/27/2021 @ 8:15 a.m.

Each suspect has been charged with Disturbing the Peace by Fighting.

But, this may not be all as investigators say they are looking to identify more people involved.

Who Else Was Arrested in St. Mary Parish?

Meanwhile, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office released their daily arrest report Tuesday morning. You will notice quite a few marijuana arrests on the list.

Kerry Lee Washington, 60, Patterson, LA, was arrested on September 27, 2021, at 12:14 pm burglary-simple and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail has not been set.

Lamaris Tywan Ruffin, 22, Gibson, LA, was arrested on September 28, 2021, at 5:23 am for domestic abuse child endangerment law, possession of marijuana, and interfering with emergency communication-simple assault. Bail has not been set.

David Passmore, 27, Atlanta, GA, was arrested on September 28, 2021, at 2:48 am for possession of marijuana. Passmore was released on a summons to appear on November 4, 2021.

Beau Alleman, 26, Lafayette, LA, was arrested on September 28, 2021, at 2:48 am for possession of marijuana. Alleman was released on a summons to appear on November 4, 2021.

NARCOTICS SECTION

Hodges Matthews, 42, Amelia, LA, was arrested on September 27, 2021, at 4:08 pm on a warrant for distribution of schedule II (methamphetamine) and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and failure to give required signal. Matthews was released on a $30,000 bond.

