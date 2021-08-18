BESE Meeting Adjourned After Outraged Attendees Refuse To Wear Masks

The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) held a meeting in Baton Rouge to decide if individual school districts should have the option to make their own mask rules. The meeting was eventually adjourned after things got out of hand with shouting, chanting, and audience members refusing to wear masks.

Eventually, the board put the issue to a vote and decided to end the meeting.

Since the meeting was adjourned, the order regarding masks in schools remained unchallenged per @Melinda Deslatte on Twitter.

This story is still developing.