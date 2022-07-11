This Louisiana City is Home to the Lowest Average Gas Prices in the Entire Country Right Now

Over the past two weeks, the average U.S. price of gasoline has dropped 19 cents and Louisiana is officially home to the cheapest gas in the nation.

According to the Associated Press, the recent decline in fuel prices is directly connected to the costs of crude oil falling according to industry analysts.

The same analysts say that prices will continue to plunge as long as crude oil doesn't "shoot up"—projecting that we could see averages fall another 10-20 cents along with the expected oil price cuts.

While prices have dropped, we're still seeing figures that are $1.66 higher than what we saw at the pump just one year ago—but if there is any good news, it's that the cheapest gas in America can be found in Baton Rouge.

The Associated Press reports that Louisiana's capital city is currently home to the lowest average gas prices in the entire country at $4.19 per gallon.

Compare that to the highest average gas prices in San Francisco at $6.14 a gallon and it's enough to make me take a trip across the basin to fill up.

Especially on a Monday.