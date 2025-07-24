BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) —The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man accused of soliciting a 14-year-old for sexual favors and attacking her mother.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, it began investigating Anthony McManus, 55, after receiving a disturbance call on May 27th following a confrontation between the victim's mother and McManus.

Read More: Louisiana Man Guilty After 300 Secret Videos Found

The situation escalated, and police say McManus physically assaulted the woman during that confrontation.

Allegedly, McManus had been sending repeated messages to a teenage girl requesting sexual favors in exchange for money, one message specifically offered $500.

McManus continued to send nonstop messages from a different phone even after the victim blocked his number.

Like most parents, the victim's mother wanted to protect her child and see that the harassment stop. It is unclear where the confrontation took place, but according to WBRZ, the victim's mother made contact with McManus, and he allegedly assaulted her during the confrontation.

WBRZ reports that on Wednesday, McManus was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the following charges:

Computer-aided solicitation of a minor - If convicted, McManus could face up to 10 years in prison, with or without hard labor.

Indecent behavior with a juvenile - A conviction can result in up to seven years in prison.

Simple battery - It carries a penalty of up to six months in jail

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.