Louisiana Woman Killed by Ex After Police Cleared Her Apartment

BATON ROUGE (KPEL) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a call from Kayelyn Ford, who told authorities her ex-boyfriend was trying to enter her apartment using an old key.

Deputies arrived at her apartment in the 9800 block of Hooper Rd. Early Monday morning, they cleared her residence, reporting that there was no sign of her ex-boyfriend.

Once deputies left the apartment, Brandon Bell allegedly forced his way inside and fatally shot her around 3 AM.

A sheriff's office spokesperson told KSLA that Bell then turned the gun on himself; however, he is currently in critical condition at a Baton Rouge hospital and is not expected to recover from his injuries.

History of Domestic Abuse

April court records show that Bell was arrested previously and charged with domestic abuse and battery.

According to an affidavit, Bell was asked to leave by an unnamed victim after he broke a promise. The victim told officers that he started attacking her afterwards.

Following this arrest, a protective order was filed stating that Bell was not allowed within 100 yards of Ford and was granted a $1,000 bond

