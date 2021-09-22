Bayou Festival and Boat Parade Saturday

After a year of having virtually every event cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are slowly but surely moving back to enjoying some outdoor festivals. Thank goodness. Louisiana has over 400 festivals a year, and we love to celebrate our beautiful outdoors here in Acadiana. And even though some events are still not moving forward this year due to COVID concerns, we are happy that this one will be back on Saturday, September 25.

The Bayou Vermilion District is hosting their 10th annual Bayou Festival and Boat Parade this weekend, and it's a chance to get outdoors and enjoy the beautiful weather we are (hopefully) expecting. According to a press release, the parade will set-sail from the dock at Vermilionville at 11:30 AM and will proceed for ten miles all along the bayou to Southside park. If you're not up for the entire route, you can join the fun at the halfway point at the Camellia Blvd Canoe and Kayak launch site. An after party at the end of the parade will have delicious local food and beverages, and music by Terry and the Zydeco Bad Boys.

This year's celebratory toast to launch the parade will be given by Grand Marshal Renny Redmond of Redmond's Marine. If you are going to bring your own boat, canoe, kayak or motorboat you can pre register here for $10 per person, but watercrafts will also be available to rent for the fun. Be sure to check out the video below from 2019 to get an idea of the fun. And don't forget to wear a costume and decorate your boat! Pets are also welcome to ride.

Here is a schedule of events for Saturday, September 25, 2021:

10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. | Begin loading your craft into the water

11:30 a.m. | Parade departs Vermilionville led by Grand Marshal Renny Redmond

11:45 a.m. - 1:20 p.m. | Drop-off vessels at Camellia Canoe & Kayak Launch for half parade option

2:15 p.m. | Parade departs Camellia Canoe & Kayak Launch led by Grand Marshal for Southside Park

4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. | Bayou Vermilion District Mini-Festival at Southside Park (due to social distancing) | Food by La Cuisine de Maman, beverages (including our special Floatilla Ale by Bayou Teche Brewing,) games, and more!

4:00-6:00 Music at the park with Terry and the Zydeco Bad Boys!

6:00 BayouFest ends for 2021!