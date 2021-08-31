If you would like to help those in need following Hurricane Ida's devastating path through Southeast Louisiana, the folks at Bead Busters & Float Rentals LLC are giving you a great opportunity.

The Youngsville business known for housing some of the greatest Mardi Gras gear is now opening its doors to store much needed supplies to send to the affected people in southeast Louisiana. Every day, from 10 AM to 6:30 PM, Bead Busters on 2034 Bonin Road will be a Hurricane Relief Donation and Distribution Center where you can donate the following items:

Cleaning supplies of all kinds

Bleach

Mold Killer

Leaf rakes

Flat head shovels (not the pointed kind)

5 gallon buckets

Rubber gloves

Garbage bags

Squeegees

Large plastic tarps

Mops

Water

Sports drinks

Wipes

Diapers

Baby formula

First aid kits

Non perishable food items

Toilet paper

Paper towels

School supplies

New toys, not used

Photo courtesy of Craig Spadoni

I spoke with owner Craig Spadoni (pictured above as a cool Mardi Gras toy), who has worked with the Cajun Navy and who has hosted supply drives like this recently. One big point he makes about the donations: please do not send over used items.

"Someone gave us some baby bottles - both new and used," Spadoni told me. "We accepted the new ones but had to throw the used ones away. The used ones...that's just not sanitary."

Spadoni mentioned how bringing used items like this can cause either wasted time by his crew having to sort them out to throw away or will just be returned to the sender on the spot.

Also, Bead Busters will NOT be accepting clothes.

This is just another opportunity for the people of Acadiana to show its tremendous heart in helping out others who were devastated by Hurricane Ida.

Like the example below: