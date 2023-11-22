Major Beef Recall in the U.S. – Is Louisiana Affected?

LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - A major beef producer is having to recall its product after a contaminant was found at one of its facilities, affecting several states.

Amid fears that beef produced by Skyline Provisions, Inc. may be "contaminated with a foreign object," the U.S. government has issued a recall for several states.

Get our free mobile app

More via Newsweek:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced details of the recall on Sunday, revealing that about 5,620 pounds of raw ground beef must be either returned to the place of purchase or destroyed. The meat had been shipped to eight states across the U.S.

The Department of Agriculture is keeping a close eye on the situation and has taken action.

The FSIS, which falls under the remit of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, protects Americans' health by ensuring meat, poultry, and egg products are safe to eat. The agency, which has around 9,000 employees, occasionally issues recalls when it fears a food product may be harmful in some way. For example, back in January, some 50,000 pounds of sausage products were recalled when FSIS inspectors announced they be infected with a potentially deadly bacteria that could cause a serious infection called listeriosis. And in November 2022, some 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products were recalled.

163736391 Thinkstock loading...

Specifically, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products being recalled are:

1) 20-lb. carton boxes containing four packages of "SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 81/19" with "ITEM # 000248" printed on the label. The product bears the establishment number "EST. 19300" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

2) 20-lb. carton boxes containing four packages of "SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 75/25" with "ITEM # 000293" printed on the label. The product bears the establishment number "EST. 19300" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Is Louisiana Affected?

Luckily, the Bayou State is not part of the recall. Instead, the beef in question was sent to "institutions" in the following states: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

The FSIS did say in a statement that "There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products" and that the "FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products."

Tim Boyle, Getty Images Tim Boyle, Getty Images loading...