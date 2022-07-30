Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Shops For Joe Burrow’s Clothes

In the NFL there's no duo closer than the LSU boys Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Coming off of their Super Bowl appearance the duo is expected to get the Bengals back to the promised land. And both expect to do just that. But their friendship extends off the field. So much so that Chase shops for Burrow.

In an interview with GQ Chase admitted to picking out Burrow's clothes. He stated that Joe asks Ja'Marr to shop for him because if not then he would just wear khakis or skinny jeans.

Look I have to give it to Chase, if he picked Burrow's clothes out last season as well then Chase had Burrow rocking the flyest of outfits. Chase has his ear to the fashion world and his quarterback didn't look like Kirk Cousins last year.

Whether this is true or not, it's hilarious that they have so much trust in each other that Burrow lets Chase pick his clothes out. Hopefully, the success continues into this upcoming season for the former LSU boys