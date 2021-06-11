Benton Man Faces 50 Juvenile Sex Crime Charges

Get our free mobile app

Dozens of charges have been added against a Bossier Parish man, who had already been arrested for similar crimes.

37-year-old Robert Bridges was originally arrested by Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies on May 28th or 2021. At that time he was charged with 12 counts of criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles. Those crimes ranged from First Degree Rape of a Victim Under 13 Years of Age to Sexual Abuse of an Animal. Here are all of the charges from his original arrests:

· 2 counts First Degree Rape-Victim Under 13 years of Age

· 3 counts Oral Sexual Battery

· 3 counts Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

· 1 count Pornography Involving Juveniles

· 2 counts Sexual Abuse of an Animal

· 1 counts Failure to Register and Notify as Sex Offender or Child Predator

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office continued to work on the case after the initial arrest of Bridges. On June 11th, 2021 the Sheriff's Office brought 38 additional charges against Bridges. Here are the new charges that Bridges faces:

· 10 counts First Degree Rape-Victim Under 13 years of Age

· 18 counts Oral Sexual Battery

· 10 counts Sexual Battery

In total Bridges faces 50 charges, and a bond set at $1.645 million dollars. However the Bossier Sheriff's Office says they are continuing to investigate the case. There are currently 5 victims, but more may be added through further investigations.

If anyone has any information on the investigation into Bridges, they're asked to contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office with any information.

Bridges is currently being held at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.