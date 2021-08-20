Best ‘Under the Radar’ Burgers in Acadiana
Here in Acadiana, we're known for our incredible Cajun food and culture. However, when it comes to more traditional foods like hamburgers, we kind of kill it with those as well.
More often than not, the more lesser-known, unassuming, under-the-radar local restaurants are where you're going to find the best hamburgers you'll ever eat.
We asked on Facebook to tell us where we could find the best "under the radar" burgers in Acadiana, and you delivered big time!
Best Under The Radar Burgers In Acadiana
We couldn't include all of the over 400 suggestions, so we carefully picked through to find the places that repeatedly got mentioned.
Clearly, where there's smoke, there's fire and a delicious burger being cooked...or something like that.
Below is the official list of "The Best Under The Radar Burgers In Acadiana" as suggested by YOU!
Now, there are a few on this list that might make you say "Um, that place isn't under the radar, everybody knows about their burgers". And, if you said that you'd be 100% correct. There were just a few places, like Morvant's, that were mentioned so many times we just didn't think it was right to not include them.
You click on any of the names listed below to go to their Facebook pages to learn more about them, hours of operation, etc.
In no particular order...
Gary's - 104 Lamar St. in Lafayette
3 Peas In A Pod Cajun Restaurant & Sweet Shoppe - 7246 Grand Prairie Hwy Rayne
Roady's Lucky Deuces Travel Plaza - 3002 Daulat Drive in Duson (pictured below)
JB Snubs - Surrey St. Lafayette
Joe's Sandwich Shop - 1633 West Vine St. in Opelousas
Moo-Noo's Grill - 209 E Lastie St. in Erath
Mickey's Drive Inn - 706 Veterans Memorial in Kaplan
Bayou Bend - 427 W Hoyt Avenue in Crowley
Diesi's Little Capitol - 2939 Grand Point Hwy in Breaux Bridge
Coby's Classic Cuisine - 1631 N Main St. in Opelousas
Heavenly Taste 2 - 1043 Johnson St. in Lafayette
Patriot Inn - 8501 Maurice Ave. in Maurice
Crawfish House and Grill - 1214 S Union St. in Opelousas
Angelle's Old Fashion Hamburgers - 110 E Bridge St. in Breaux Bridge
Jeaux Biff's Burgers And Beer - 625 Grand Pointe Ave. in Breaux Bridge
A-Bear's Diner - 1218 W Main St. in New Iberia
Rocket Drive Inn - 1118 State St. in Jennings
The Bus Stop Bistro - 3823 N University Ave. in Carencro
Cajun Station - 101 Veterans Dr. in Eunice
Boutin's Seafood Steakhouse and Oyster Bar - 114 Derek Plaza in Carencro
Broaddus Burgers - 610 east Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette
Chunkies Drive Inn - 2907 Basile Eunice Hwy in Basile
Green Oaks Lounge - 400 Guilbeau Rd. in Lafayette (pictured below)
Cafe Lola - 1155 Coolidge Blvd. in Lafayette
The Cajun Table - 4510 Ambassador Caffery Suite C & D in Lafayette
Green's Cafe - 603 State St. in Jennings
The Red Barn - 2901 Old Erath Rd (Rodeo Road) in Abbeville
QDog Café - 126 Old Railroad Rd. in Erath
Swanky's Downtown - 108 E Saint Peter St. in Carencro
Cajun Fast Track - 1145 N Barn Rd. in Henderson
Kwik Stop - 8816 Church Point Hwy in Church Point
The New Pelicans on the Bayou - 5 Jefferson St. in New Iberia
Fezzo's Seafood, Steakhouse, & Oyster Bar of Broussard - 6701 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Broussard
Arlene's Cajun Kitchen - 405 Church St. in Youngsville
Shade Tree Cafe - 219 S Eola Rd. in Broussard
Daiquiri Supreme - 4680 Johnston St. in Lafayette
Morvant's Bar & Grill - 200 Lafayette St. in Youngsville
Super Taters - 5545 Cameron st Suite A in Scott (pictured below)