Here in Acadiana, we're known for our incredible Cajun food and culture. However, when it comes to more traditional foods like hamburgers, we kind of kill it with those as well.

More often than not, the more lesser-known, unassuming, under-the-radar local restaurants are where you're going to find the best hamburgers you'll ever eat.

We asked on Facebook to tell us where we could find the best "under the radar" burgers in Acadiana, and you delivered big time!

Best Under The Radar Burgers In Acadiana

We couldn't include all of the over 400 suggestions, so we carefully picked through to find the places that repeatedly got mentioned.

Clearly, where there's smoke, there's fire and a delicious burger being cooked...or something like that.

Below is the official list of "The Best Under The Radar Burgers In Acadiana" as suggested by YOU!

Now, there are a few on this list that might make you say "Um, that place isn't under the radar, everybody knows about their burgers". And, if you said that you'd be 100% correct. There were just a few places, like Morvant's, that were mentioned so many times we just didn't think it was right to not include them.

You click on any of the names listed below to go to their Facebook pages to learn more about them, hours of operation, etc.

In no particular order...

Gary's - 104 Lamar St. in Lafayette

3 Peas In A Pod Cajun Restaurant & Sweet Shoppe - 7246 Grand Prairie Hwy Rayne

Roady's Lucky Deuces Travel Plaza - 3002 Daulat Drive in Duson (pictured below)



JB Snubs - Surrey St. Lafayette

Joe's Sandwich Shop - 1633 West Vine St. in Opelousas

Moo-Noo's Grill - 209 E Lastie St. in Erath

Mickey's Drive Inn - 706 Veterans Memorial in Kaplan

Bayou Bend - 427 W Hoyt Avenue in Crowley

Diesi's Little Capitol - 2939 Grand Point Hwy in Breaux Bridge

Max's Pool Hall - 105 Kaliste Saloom Rd in Lafayette - 105 Kaliste Saloom Rd in Lafayette

Coby's Classic Cuisine - 1631 N Main St. in Opelousas

Heavenly Taste 2 - 1043 Johnson St. in Lafayette

Patriot Inn - 8501 Maurice Ave. in Maurice

Crawfish House and Grill - 1214 S Union St. in Opelousas

Angelle's Old Fashion Hamburgers - 110 E Bridge St. in Breaux Bridge

Jeaux Biff's Burgers And Beer - 625 Grand Pointe Ave. in Breaux Bridge

A-Bear's Diner - 1218 W Main St. in New Iberia

Rocket Drive Inn - 1118 State St. in Jennings

The Bus Stop Bistro - 3823 N University Ave. in Carencro

Cajun Station - 101 Veterans Dr. in Eunice

Boutin's Seafood Steakhouse and Oyster Bar - 114 Derek Plaza in Carencro

Broaddus Burgers - 610 east Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette

Chunkies Drive Inn - 2907 Basile Eunice Hwy in Basile

Green Oaks Lounge - 400 Guilbeau Rd. in Lafayette (pictured below)

Cafe Lola - 1155 Coolidge Blvd. in Lafayette

The Cajun Table - 4510 Ambassador Caffery Suite C & D in Lafayette

Green's Cafe - 603 State St. in Jennings

The Red Barn - 2901 Old Erath Rd (Rodeo Road) in Abbeville

QDog Café - 126 Old Railroad Rd. in Erath

Swanky's Downtown - 108 E Saint Peter St. in Carencro

Cajun Fast Track - 1145 N Barn Rd. in Henderson

Kwik Stop - 8816 Church Point Hwy in Church Point

The New Pelicans on the Bayou - 5 Jefferson St. in New Iberia

Fezzo's Seafood, Steakhouse, & Oyster Bar of Broussard - 6701 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Broussard

Arlene's Cajun Kitchen - 405 Church St. in Youngsville

Shade Tree Cafe - 219 S Eola Rd. in Broussard

Daiquiri Supreme - 4680 Johnston St. in Lafayette

Morvant's Bar & Grill - 200 Lafayette St. in Youngsville

Super Taters - 5545 Cameron st Suite A in Scott (pictured below)



