LAFAYETTE, La. — A dark roux can take 30 to 50 minutes of steady stirring, and most Tuesday nights nobody has that. So plenty of Acadiana kitchens keep a jar in the pantry for the days the clock wins.

Here's an updated look at the roux Acadiana cooks reach for. The original list was a Top 5. It now runs seven deep and adds Lafayette's own Ragin' Cajun. Every brand below has roots in South Louisiana.

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How This List Is Ranked

The order carries over from the original word-of-mouth ranking, with Ragin' Cajun slotted in at number three. It's a local pecking order built on Acadiana opinion.

1. Savoie's Old Fashioned Dark Roux

Credit: Savoie's savoie's 70th logo

Savoie's tops the list. Eula and Tom Savoie bought a small grocery in Opelousas in 1949, and by 1962 the company had added jarred roux to its lineup. The family business celebrated 70 years in 2025.

Acadiana cooks say it's tough to tell from homemade, which is how it earned the top spot. Savoie's makes a dark roux for gumbo and a light roux for gravies and stews. Both come in 16- and 32-ounce jars.

2. Kary's Roux

Kary's Roux dates to 1975 in Ville Platte, and Ross LaFleur owns it today. The jar holds flour and oil, slow-cooked the traditional way.

The Kary's chicken and sausage gumbo recipe calls for half a 16-ounce jar for about a gallon of liquid. That makes a handy yardstick for a big pot, and the recipe feeds 10 to 12. Kary's also sells a light roux, and its store locator shows where to find a jar.

3. Ragin' Cajun Roux

Credit: Ragin' Cajun Foods Credit: Ragin' Cajun Foods

Ragin' Cajun is the newest name on the list, and it's made right here in Lafayette. Acadian Kitchens, the home of Ragin' Cajun Foods, bought a 35,000-square-foot facility in 2021 for $1.2 million after outgrowing its Broussard plant. The company traces its start to Bootsie's Roux and Dry Beans, launched in 1986.

The label says the roux is slow-cooked for six hours and hand-crafted in Lafayette. The ingredients are enriched wheat flour and soybean oil. Retailers including Brookshire's and Target carry the 16-ounce jar.

Ragin' Cajun also sells an 8-ounce dry roux with no fat. That's a different product from the jar, so read the label before you buy.

4. Richard's Cajun Style Roux

Richard's grew out of Church Point. Lonnie Richard learned Cajun cooking from his grandmother at her grocery store there, and he formally started Richard's Cajun Foods in 1981. Its slogan is "As Cajun As It Comes."

Look for the signature dark brown color. The roux comes in a 16-ounce glass jar, and locals say the name the Cajun way, Ree-shards.

5. Fremin's Dark Roux

Only in New Iberia can you leave with a cucumber, a sack of rice, a jar of roux, and a recliner. Fremin's Food & Furniture makes its own dark roux, right alongside the groceries and the furniture.

The store is at 603 W. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, and the phone number is (337) 365-6657. Call ahead before you make the drive for a jar.

6. Skinny Roux

Credit: Skinny Roux Credit: Skinny Roux

Skinny Roux is Lafayette-based and fills a gap no other jar here covers. The 16-ounce jar is made with avocado oil and almond flour and cooked slowly to a deep chocolate brown.

It's marketed as gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, keto, paleo, and Whole30 friendly. Retailer listings note that it contains almonds.

7. Cindy's Almost Famous Roux

Cindy's is the one entry that comes in a bag instead of a jar. Cindy Maraist Gioe grew up in Morgan City and learned to make roux watching her father, Buzzy Maraist. She started selling it in January 2021, and she says every batch carries the presence of her daddy.

Her roux comes fully prepared with the trinity of vegetables and a sprinkle of Slap Ya Mama seasoning, so you just add stock and meat. It's now in more than 90 stores, including about 60 Rouses Markets across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

How to Use Jarred Roux in Your Gumbo

Spoon the roux into hot stock or broth, or cook it with your onions, celery, and bell pepper, and stir until it dissolves smoothly. Add it a little at a time until the flavor and thickness suit you. If oil has settled on top of the jar, that's normal.

Check the label after you open a jar. Many brands ask you to refrigerate it, and storage directions vary.

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Dark, Light or Dry: Which Roux Do You Need?

Dark roux has a deep, toasted flavor, and it's the go-to for gumbo. Light roux is milder and gives a gumbo, stew, or gravy a lighter color. Dry mixes such as Tony Chachere's Instant Creole Roux Mix come with spices mixed in, and you stir them into water. They cook up differently from an oil-based jar.