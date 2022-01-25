Best ‘Under the Radar’ Plate Lunches in Acadiana

Plate lunches in Acadiana are almost as important as religion. With so many choices, we asked you where to find the best ones. You know, the "If You Know, You Know" ones that might not be the most obvious choices, and you know your stuff!

Office Hours Sandwich Shop By Permission Office Hours Sandwich Shop By Permission loading...

It's often said that our gas stations in Acadiana have better food than most state's best restaurants.

That's not just an opinion, that's a fact.

The proof is in the plate lunch, and below is a handful of places, maybe a little lesser-known and "under the radar" that are serving up delicious styrofoam plates of truth.

Before we get started, it's important to talk about some of the more well-known places that repeatedly popped up on Facebook when we asked the question.

(Click on any restaurant name to check out their Facebook page or website)

1) Don's Specialty Meats Sunday BBQ plate lunch Scott and Carencro

2) Office Hours in Lafayette

3) NuNu's Fresh Market in Youngsville

4) Dwyer's in Downtown Lafayette

5) Acadian Superette in Lafayette

6) T-Coon's Restaurant in Lafayette

7) Veronica's Cafe in Carencro

The one place that definitely got mentioned over and over, and probably mentioned the most was Laura's 2 NEXT Generation.

And now, in no particular order, some of the more "under the radar" knock your socks off, worth the drive plate lunches around Acadiana as suggested by you, the experts!

(Click on any restaurant name to check out their Facebook page or website)

1) Menard's Grocery - 7499 Cameron Street in Duson

2) Shawn's Cajun Meats and Grocery - 410 Canal Street in Delcambre

3) Moore's II Soul Food Cafe - 502 S Hopkins Street in New Iberia

4) C'est Bon Restaurant - 1400 Railroad Ave. / Hwy 90 in Mermentau

5) Kayenne Kafe' - 305 W Oak Street in Crowley

6) Cafe Coachella - 2700 Moss Street in Lafayette

7) Acadiana Jerky Co.- 102 Refinery Street in Breaux Bridge

8) Cajun Corner Cafe - 220 W Port Street in Saint Martinville

9) Mel's Quick Stop - 1894 Veterans Memorial Hwy in Eunice

10) Jeaux's - 830 South Main Street in Saint Martinville

11) 3 Peas In A Pod Cajun Restaurant & Sweet Shoppe - 7246 Grand Prairie Hwy in Rayne

12) City Buffet - 1880 Rees Street in Breaux Bridge

13) T-Bab's Drive-In - 209 W. Branch in Rayne

14) Vautrots Mini Mart - 1038, Peach Bloom Hwy in Church Point

15) Bosco’s Specialty Meats - 15595 US 190 in Opelousas (also Krotz Springs)

16) Mikey's in Estherwood - 300 Front Street in Estherwood

17) Billeaud's Too - 1512 A Weeks Island Rd in New Iberia

18) Da’Cajun Lady On The Go - 200 Hwy 14 in Delcambre

19) Shade Tree Cafe - 219 S Eola Rd in Broussard

20) Creole Lunch House - 713 12th Street in Lafayette