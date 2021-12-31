TMZ is reporting that Betty White has died at the age of 99.

The beloved actress was getting set to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17.

White reportedly passed away at her home on Friday morning, just as we are about to count down to the year 2022.

While so successful in many movies in her career, she is best known for her role in "The Golden Girls," which ran from 1985 to 1999.

Our thoughts are with her family during this very difficult time.