Bill Cosby Released from Prison After Sex Assault Conviction Overturned By Court

According to the Associated Press, Pennsylvania's highest court has overturned comedian Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction.

UPDATE: According to the PA Department of Corrections, Cosby has been released from prison.

Video shows Cosby arriving at his home following his release from prison earlier today.

The court said Wednesday that it found an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

The 83-year-old Cosby has served more than two years at a state prison near Philadelphia.

He has vowed to serve his full 10-year sentence rather than acknowledge any remorse over the 2004 encounter.

Cosby, who was once beloved as “America’s Dad,” was charged in 2015 when a prosecutor armed with new evidence arrested him days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.

Cosby's publicist Andrew Wyatt told ABC News he would be picking up Cosby to leave prison within hours.

