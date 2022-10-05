A billboard in Livingston Parish has caught the attention of many, and now many are talking about it on social media.

The billboard, which is located on I-12 at the Denham Springs Exit, is a message from the Sheriff to all entering his jurisdiction.

It reads, "Welcome to Livingston Parish. We love our schools, churches, and the 2nd Amendment. Enjoy your stay.”

WAFB reports that the billboard was paid for by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff tells the Baton Rouge news station that he is proud of his community and he appreciates what they stand for.

So, if you're going to be traveling east of Acadiana in the days or weeks ahead, be sure to look for this billboard.

More billboards like such are expected to show up throughout Livingston Parish.

How do you feel about this billboard? You can comment on the social media page that directed you to this story.