Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Animal shelters across Louisiana struggle with caring for the hundreds of dogs and cats that make their way into the facilities, and Bissell Pet Foundation wants to help by hosting its "Empty the Shelters -- Holiday Hope" event.

From December 1 through 17, adopters can bring home a pet they can call their own at a reduced adoption fee. Bissell calls it a win-win-win:

Adopters win because BPF pays the adoption fees allowing them to take home a fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered pet who is ready to be loved for $50 or less (much more affordable than purchasing a pet!)

Shelters win because the pets they care about get a second chance when adoption fees are covered by BISSELL Pet Foundation.

And, most importantly, every pet wins by finding a loving home!

THINGS TO THINK ABOUT BEFORE ADOPTING A FUR BABY

At least four shelters in Acadiana are participating, but rescue groups and the ASPCA urge people to keep a few things in mind when adopting or possibly giving a pet as a gift:

They Grow Up and Get Older

Puppies and kittens grow up, and the responsibility of having a pet can last for 10 to 20 years. Remember that the owner will be caring for a living, breathing animal.

Get to Know Your Potential Pet

Visit the shelter and with the animals. You may think you want a specific breed or size, only to fall in love with an animal you may not have considered without meeting him or her.

Remember, Kids Will Be Kids

If the pet is for a child, understand that the responsibility of caring for it often falls to the parent. Teach children the proper way to care for a dog or cat and encourage them to be the caregiver.

They Need Medical Care, Too

Pets offer unconditional love and can fill our lives with immeasurable joy. Keep in mind that regular check-ups and medical needs can be costly, so make sure you are financially prepared to care for your pet.

No Surprises!

Never surprise someone with a pet as a gift. Talk to the recipient about whether they are able to provide the care for a fur baby or if they even want one!

Consider the Way You Gift

If you'd like to gift a pet to someone close to you, wrap up a gift certificate so they can make a trip to a local shelter to decide which animal is right for them. It also gives them an opportunity to decide against adopting. If that happens, consider making a donation to the shelter on behalf of their name.

PARTICIPATING SHELTERS IN LOUISIANA

You may find the shelter closest to you is also participating in Bissell Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelter -- Holiday Hope" initiative, but these may offer a good place to start.

