Original Owner Gives Thumbs Up as BJ’s Pizza House Sets Date for Grand Reopening

BJ's Pizza House in Lafayette is on the cusp of its official grand (re)opening under new management this coming Monday, January 29th. However, those who've wandered past its welcoming doors recently might have already had a sneak peek—or taste—of their oven-testing offerings.

As the new proprietors fine-tune the last details of this beloved Lafayette pizzeria, a lingering question hovers among BJ's most devoted fans: "Will it taste the same?" That's a verdict you'll have to render personally, but from my recent sampling of a hearty Full House and a classic pepperoni pizza, I can attest they've nailed the nostalgic flavors, perhaps even elevating them to new heights.

But hey, don't just take my word for it. The inaugural "customer" at an early 'Friends & Family' event was none other than Kamal Borchalli, the original head honcho of BJ's Pizza House. His tenure spanned three decades, and his recent visit was more than symbolic—it was the only endorsement that truly matters.

BJ's Pizza House BJ's Pizza House loading...

Borchalli, who played a pivotal role in the transition, not only helped ensure the authenticity of the recipes and products but also bestowed his heartfelt approval upon tasting the revamped offerings.

The BJ's buzz is already in the air, with numerous patrons who either received invites to exclusive previews or chanced upon the open doors, sharing glowing testimonials on social media.

BJ's Pizza House BJ's Pizza House loading...

Feedback, even from the more discerning voices, has been notably constructive, with suggestions on toppings and tweaks being embraced by the management in stride.

Before you even look at a menu to decide on your food order, the ambiance and new tableside service at BJ's wrap you up in its charm. The very benches tell a story, etched with names and messages from families and community members in the Lafayette area who've been a part of BJ's narrative for over thirty years.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

My personal experience? The pizza, a New Orleans-style hamburger poboy, and fried pickles were a nostalgic reminder of what made BJ's a local favorite and one of my go-to spots, in dangerous proximity to the radio station.

Personally, it has truly been heartening to witness a beloved local staple like BJ's Pizza House being rejuvenated, ready to serve both the Lafayette food scene and the community at large once again.

BJ's Pizza House BJ's Pizza House loading...

Stay tuned on BJ’s Pizza House's Facebook and other social media platforms, and be sure to experience it firsthand after its grand opening on Monday, January 29th.