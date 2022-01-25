Blood Drive for Broussard Firefighter with Cancer

The Broussard Fire Department could sure use your help tomorrow, Wednesday, January 26, to help defray medical expenses for one of their own.

Alex Bourque has been battling cancer since last year, and he is still battling the disease along the medical costs associated with the diagnosis.

So, how can we help?

Anyone can roll up your sleeves and give a donation of blood tomorrow at the Broussard Fire Department. If you pay attention to the news, you will already understand the critical need for blood in our community. Officials with various organizations are constantly asking people to donate blood to help replenish the supply.

Whether it's a surgery, the fallout from a terrible tragic accident or a person who is critically ill, blood is always needed in our community. By donating blood tomorrow at the fire department it will help defray some of the ongoing costs for Bourque's treatment. Bourque has had to go through a multitude of surgeries and cancer treatments.

Tomorrow, is Bourque's birthday, so tomorrow is extra sweet.

Broussard Fire Department Chief Bryan Champagne says,

January 26 is his birthday, so we plan to really show up and celebrate his birthday, and we encourage everyone who is able to come celebrate with us.

So, how do we help tomorrow?

Show up at the Broussard City Hall at 310 East Main Street. from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow. You don't have to, but if you want to, you can visit the "Blood Drive to Benefit Alex Bourque" Facebook event page.

January is National Blood Donor Month.

Bourque is a husband and the father of two children.

