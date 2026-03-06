After nearly a year of uncertainty, one of Louisiana’s most recognizable summer attractions is preparing to welcome visitors back.

Blue Bayou Waterpark announced this week that it will officially reopen on May 16, just ahead of the busy South Louisiana summer season. The announcement came through a video shared on the park’s social media pages Thursday.

The reopening follows a long closure that left many families wondering if the popular Baton Rouge area waterpark would ever return.

New Management Taking Over Operations

The park’s comeback comes after Leisure Sports, a Louisiana-based company, acquired the property in June 2025.

Leisure Sports also operates Gulf Islands Waterpark in Mississippi, a park known across the Gulf Coast for its family-friendly attractions and water rides. The company says it plans to bring the same commitment to safety, hospitality, and guest experience to Blue Bayou.

According to the park, the goal is simple: "create a safe, clean environment where families and friends can spend the day relaxing and making summer memories together."

While Blue Bayou is reopening, the park’s former companion attraction Dixie Landin’ will remain permanently closed.

Hiring Underway For Summer Staff

Along with announcing the reopening date, Blue Bayou also revealed that it is currently hiring seasonal employees to prepare for the upcoming summer season.

The waterpark has historically provided dozens of seasonal jobs to the Baton Rouge area, including lifeguards, food service workers, guest services staff, and ride operators.

A Popular Louisiana Summer Destination

Ever since we were kids, Blue Bayou has been a go-to destination for Louisiana families looking to beat the summer heat with water slides, wave pools, lazy rivers, and kid-friendly attractions.

With the reopening now confirmed for May 16, many across South Louisiana will once again have a familiar spot to cool off as temperatures start to climb.

For families already looking for stuff to do this summer, the return of Blue Bayou means at least one summer activity can be checked off the list.