Multiple Boaters In Destin Rescued By U.S. Coast Guard After Boat Capsized

According to reports from our media partners at KATC-TV3, a rescue operation by the U.S. Coast Guard resulted in the successful rescue of four boaters late Wednesday night. Video of the operation shows the sinking vessel along with boaters being pulled out of the water to safety.

The rescue operation happened near the Destin Bridge, as the Coast Guard spotted the boaters through choppy night waters.

U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Boaters In Destin

According to the above report, the individuals that were rescued received transport to emergency medical services for treatment.