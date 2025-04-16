Body Found at Encampment Site Off I-10 in Louisiana During Cleanup Effort

A cleanup operation at a New Orleans encampment site turned into a shocking discovery Wednesday morning when a dead body was found among the trash and debris near North Derbigny and Dumaine Streets, not far from Interstate 10.

According to WWL-TV, the body was discovered as city crews worked to clear the area of hazardous materials and refuse. Councilman Eugene Green, who was on site at the time, confirmed the discovery and said the area is now being treated as a crime scene.

“Now it’s a crime scene. It’s not going to be cleaned up because there could be evidence,” Green stated. “I walked over there and saw needles and a lot of debris that I don’t want people to have to live in.”

WWL reports that the cleanup initiative was part of a broader city effort to address the safety and sanitation conditions at several encampment sites across New Orleans. The location—situated beneath an overpass, not far from a residential community—has raised concerns among homeowners and renters who have reported ongoing issues tied to unsanitary conditions and safety risks.

Officials emphasized that while the area is being cleaned, individuals currently living at the site are not being removed due to a lack of available shelter options. Green noted that such cleanups often happen “quietly” and are meant to reduce harm while longer-term solutions are considered.

“There’ll be an area cleaned up, which is filled with tires and debris... so that even if someone is still there, they’re in a safer environment,” he explained.

Green added that the ultimate goal is to entirely transition individuals out of living under the bridge while also improving the quality of life for neighboring residents.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased or the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.

See the full story here via WWL-TV.