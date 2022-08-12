Bollywood Remakes Forrest Gump – See The Trailer

Forrest Gump is a movie starring Tom Hanks that literally has changed a generation. The movie has inspired restaurants, t-shirts, and iconic sayings, and is destined to be remembered as one of the most influential films of its time.

There's no reason to remake Forrest Gump, you can't improve the story, you can't improve the acting, you can't improve the directing. This is precisely why Bollywood, the cultural slang term for the movie industry in India is perfect for doing all of those things that should be done.

Movie Master via YouTube Movie Master via YouTube loading...

If you're not a fan of Bollywood action movies then you are missing out on a treat. A treat of amazing storytelling accented by barely believable special effects. Don't believe me? Let's look at some of Bollywood's "best".

The Indian version of Forrest Gump is called Laal Singh Chaddha. Paramount Pictures describes the movie this way.

A simple man whose extraordinary journey will fill you with love, warmth & happiness.

Yeah, that's Forrest Gump alright but this is Bollywood, he's got to do something more than just run, right? He's gonna knock a helicopter out of the sky with a rock or slide his horse under a semi-truck to beat the bad guys, right?

No, I don't think any of the other reasons we are drawn to Bollywood films are in this particular remake. I think they stay pretty true to the story but instead of happening in America, the story unfolds in a place that's nothing like Alabama.

Now about that whole Forrest Gump catchphrase, "Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get". The Bollywood version is this, "Life is just like a 'golgappa', your tummy might feel full but your heart always craves more".

In case you're wondering a golgappa is a popular street food snack in India. In many other countries, they are called Pani purri or water pancakes or water balls. You can stuff them with potatoes, onions, chickpeas, or just about anything. But they are nothing like a box of chocolates.

While it doesn't have chocolates the Bollywood version of Forrest Gump does have a lot of running, a medal ceremony, and there's even a Lt Dan sighting. Okay, his name isn't Dan in the movie.

Paramount Pictures Paramount Pictures loading...

Believe it or not, the film is getting pretty good reviews from around the world. Most of the reviewers are praising the director's desire to stay true to the Oscar-winning film it was based on. It's got a 78% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so how bad could it be?

Yes, there will be theaters in the United States that will show the movie.