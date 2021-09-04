Bossier Man and Woman Arrested for Sex Crimes
A Bossier man and woman have been arrested in separate sex crime incidents. Both have been charged with felony sex crimes.
According to Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office jail bookings and Bossier Now, 34 year old Kayla Robilio of Bossier City, was booked into Bossier Max Thursday morning on one count of Forcible Fondling, Molestation Of A Juvenile Or A Person With a Physical Or Mental Disability. Robilio is held on a $150,000 bond.
In a separate arrest later that day, 70 year old Oneal Pounders, of Bossier City, was arrested on one count of First Degree Rape/Victim Under 13 Years Of Age. Pounders is held in Bossier Max on a $250,000 bond.
