Bossier Sheriff Wants Lawmakers to Override Governor Edwards

We will find out this week if Louisiana lawmakers will go into a veto override session on July 20. One of the bills Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed was a measure to allow concealed carry of a gun without a license.

Several law enforcement leaders stepped forward last week urging lawmakers not to override the Governor’s veto of concealed carry. But that is not the case for Bossier Parish Sheriff Sheriff Julian Whittington. He is in favor of the bill.

My duty is to ensure their 2nd amendment rights are protected. It's not up to me to ensure that everybody in the parish is a trained marksman. That's not what this is all about.

Governor Edwards says proper training is something most residents support.

But Whittington says this debate is really about constitutional rights, not training. He says the current training is not adequate and to call this training is misleading.

Getty Images

He says those law enforcement leaders who have spoken out supporting the Governor on this do not speak for all in law enforcement. He says it looks like those in cities support the veto while many parish sheriffs support this concealed-carry law.

If lawmakers do gather in a veto session next week, it would take a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate to override the Governor's veto.

