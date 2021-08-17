Suspect Arrested in Shooting in Rayne Neighborhood (UPDATED)
UPDATED STORY (Tuesday, August 17): 65-year-old Frederick Milson of Rayne has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder following Monday's shooting.
According to Rayne Police, Victor Sias - also of Rayne - was shot in his lower body. He is now in stable condition in the hospital.
Milson has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.
__________________________________________________
ORIGINAL STORY (Monday, August 16): Rayne Police officers have responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Reynolds Avenue.
In a press release, Chief Carroll J. Stelly says his office received the call shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Monday. A victim suffering from a gunshot wound has been taken to a local hospital.
Investigators are on the scene. KPEL News will bring you the latest news on this case when it becomes available.
