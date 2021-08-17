Suspect Arrested in Shooting in Rayne Neighborhood (UPDATED)

UPDATED STORY (Tuesday, August 17): 65-year-old Frederick Milson of Rayne has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder following Monday's shooting.

According to Rayne Police, Victor Sias - also of Rayne - was shot in his lower body. He is now in stable condition in the hospital.

Milson has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

__________________________________________________

ORIGINAL STORY (Monday, August 16): Rayne Police officers have responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Reynolds Avenue.

In a press release, Chief Carroll J. Stelly says his office received the call shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Monday. A victim suffering from a gunshot wound has been taken to a local hospital.

700 block of Reynolds Avenue, google street view

Investigators are on the scene. KPEL News will bring you the latest news on this case when it becomes available.

Foods You Can eat A Lot of Without Gaining Weight

Easy Ways to Have a Better Day