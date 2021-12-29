A suspect who led Breaux Bridge police on a chase into Lafayette before crashing is now in custody.

According to Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu, the suspect was involved in some sort of incident at the Walmart in his city. According to Cantu, the suspect got in a car and sped away when police arrived, nearly hitting an officer's unit in the process. That's when, according to Cantu, another officer tried to pull over the suspect. Cantu says the suspect then took off and got on Interstate 10 West.

The chase crossed into Lafayette Parish and the city of Lafayette before the suspect tried to get off the highway. According to Lafayette police and an eyewitness photograph, the suspect exited at the Ambassador Caffery interchange. According to Cantu, the suspect sped through the curve in the exit and flipped. According to the picture, the car landed in the ditch across from Epic Entertainment and Louisiana Fireworks. The witness said in a Facebook post that the suspect tried escape through a window and run away, but she said the suspect eventually surrendered after officers pulled their guns on him.

Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sergeant Robin Greene says her department is investigating the crash. Greene added that the Lafayette Police Department was not involved in the chase in any way.

Greene and Cantu both confirmed that the suspect was taken to the hospital for observation. Cantu added that his officers told him the suspect was "pretty banged up," but he did not know the extent of the injuries. The suspect will be booked into jail once he's released.

This is the second time in the last month that a chase that started in another jurisdiction ended in Lafayette. On December 2, Duson police chased a car stolen from Baton Rouge into Lafayette. That incident also ended in a crash, which left several people injured.

More details about this story are pending. Check back later for updates.

