Breaux Bridge, LA (KPEL News) - A St. Martin Parish, Louisiana, man has been convicted for the 2016 shooting death of Miguel Edmond in Breaux Bridge.

Edmond was shot while he was in his car in the parking lot of a Breaux Bridge apartment complex on November 10, 2016. Kieon Alexander was identified as a suspect in the shooting soon after. Phone records and witnesses recalled Alexander at the scene of the crime.

After the shooting, he told a friend that he "was running."

Alexander's aunt lived near the crime scene, and Alexander and a friend showed up at her house that night. The aunt says that Alexander told her he "did something bad" and believed he had killed someone.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, working in conjunction with Louisiana State Police and U.S. Marshals, arrested Alexander nearly a month later.

Exactly seven years and one week after Edmond was killed, a jury unanimously found him guilty of manslaughter.

Alexander will be sentenced on February, 6, 2024. The judge could sentence him for up to 40 years at hard labor.

Assistant St. Martin Parish District Attorneys Renee Louviere and Jonathan Songy prosecuted the case. It was investigated by the Breaux Bridge Police Department with assistance from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory.

