BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KPEL News) - Two children have been released from the hospital while their mother and her boyfriend are in jail accused in their injuries.

At the beginning of the school week, school administrators at an elementary school in St. Martin Parish notified deputies with the Sheriff's Office of visible injuries on one of their 11-year-old students. Then, a welfare check was made on a 6-year-old sibling who was absent from school and deputies also noticed the injuries on that child.

Both children were then sent to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

Investigators say they learned 27-year-old Allen Sam - the boyfriend of the children's mother, 27-year-old Farrah Potier - was the person who allegedly injured both of the kids. It's alleged the mother did not seek medical attention for her children.

Investigators have charged the Breaux Bridge couple with the following:

Farrah Potier

LA R.S. 14:93.2 -2 Counts of 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile

LA R.S. 40:966A-Simple Possession of Marijuana (1 count)

LA R.S. 40:1060.13-Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug (1count)

LA R.S. 40:981.3-Violations of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

LA R.S. 14:91.13-Illegal Use of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Minor

Allen Sam

LA R.S. 14:93.2 -2 counts of 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile

Each individual has been booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.