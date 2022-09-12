LSU Coach Brian Kelly Jokingly Fines Self for Being Late [VIDEO]

Maybe Brian Kelly does have a personality.

Coach Kelly was running somewhat late for his weekly press conference and as he walked up to the podium, he pulled out a $10 bill.

Allow me to take you back a few days when a member of the media was late for a presser and Kelly jokingly said he'd fine them $10 if late.

This video went viral and the rest is history.

Today, Kelly re-lived the moment when he fined himself and you can hear that members of the press got a kick out of his joke.

Here's the moment.

LSU is preparing to take on Mississippi State this week in Tiger Stadium at 5 pm.