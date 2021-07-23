Take my debit card.

One of our favorite places in Lafayette just announced that they are upping their game when it comes to serving mimosas.

Brick & Spoon, located at 3822 Ambassador Caffery, announced on Facebook that they have ordered the "Mimosa Towers" and they should be arriving soon.

I have seen this contraption used for beer, but never have I seen one of these towers used for mimosas---until now.

Imagine sitting and sipping with friends on their patio with this huge tower in front of you. Yeah, you will need to have Uber or LYFT on standby.

When they announce the arrival of the "Mimosa Tower" at Brick & Spoon, we'll let you know, so check back here for the latest.

Oh, one more thing, downtown Lafayette may have its own towers coming soon, but did anyone see these "towers" coming to Ambassador Caffery?

Cheers!