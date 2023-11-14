British YouTubers Try Boiled Louisiana Crawfish For The First Time

Two British YouTubers, Josh and Ollie of the popular JOLLY channel, embarked on a quintessential Louisiana experience - indulging in a traditional crawfish boil. Their destination? Salvo’s Seafood, a local spot in Bell Chasse not far from New Orleans known for its authentic Cajun cuisine.

Upon arrival, the duo couldn't help but notice the abundance of pickup trucks, a stark contrast to the vehicle landscape back in the UK. "Seems like there are more trucks here than in the entire United Kingdom," Josh joked, setting the tone for the light-hearted culinary experience ahead.

The seafood adventure kicked off with a round of charred oysters, a perfect introduction to the local fare. But it was the main event that truly caught their attention - plates heaped with boiled crawfish, alongside an assortment of blue crabs, lobster, and more. "These portions are nothing like we get back in the UK," Ollie remarked, his curiosity piqued by the generous servings that other customers were taking to go.

Donning gloves - a somewhat unusual practice in these parts - Josh and Ollie prepared to dive into their seafood feast. The concept of "sucking the head" of the crawfish initially brought a wave of awkward laughter, but they quickly got into the groove.

As they delved deeper into their meal, the duo's reactions to the Cajun seasoning were priceless. Josh likened the experience to "smoking a cigar for the first time," while Ollie playfully described it as a "seafood Cajun vape."

They even compared the spice level to that of flaming hot Cheetos, a testament to the bold flavors they were experiencing.

The video captured more than just their reactions; it reflected the communal spirit of a crawfish boil. Viewer comments echoed this sentiment. "You just get into a rhythm, talking and eating without a care in the world," one viewer shared. Another highlighted the surreal nature of Southern hospitality, which had been a significant part of Josh and Ollie's experience.

The YouTubers also sampled Louisiana soul food, further immersing themselves in the local culture. Their crawfish video quickly gained traction, trending at #37 and garnering nearly half a million views in 24 hours.

Check out more of Josh and Ollie's adventures on their JOLLY YouTube channel here and we hope to see them back in Louisiana sooner than later.