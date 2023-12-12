Broussard, LA (KPEL News) - The city of Broussard in south Louisiana has stepped up their Christmas game. Their efforts to make merry and bright have captured the attention of visitors from across Louisiana, especially one person who is dazzled by the spectacular displays of festivity commented:

Dear City of Broussard ... “THANK YOU!” As a Lafayette resident who attends church in Broussard, I am so impressed with your love and concern for the citizens of your precious, ever-growing ‘Hallmark Movie’ town. The Christmas parade and tree lighting and all festivities of the day were so special and enjoyable. Merry Christmas and God bless you all!

Toy soldiers stand sentry on the porch of Broussard City Hall, welcoming visitors who are treated to a festive display adorning the building.

Broussard City Hall Courtesy City of Broussard

The city has set up at least three areas that serve as perfect Christmas photo opportunities, all along Main Street.

Santa's elf is saving a spot for you on a bench next to the Broussard gateway sign.

elf on a bench Courtesy City of Broussard

A sleigh straight from the North Pole is parked and ready to ride at the Valsin House located at 408 West Main Street.

santa sleigh and decor Courtesy City of Broussard

Across the street from city hall, Santa is waiting for you to share your list and snap a photo or two with him and the city's giant Christmas tree.

santa and tree Courtesy City of Broussard

santa photo opp Courtesy City of Broussard

The decorations in Broussard extend way past city hall, though. Light displays dot the city, and the administration has put together a map for light-seekers to follow.

christmas light map Courtesy City of Broussard

Santa land Courtesy City of Broussard

And, in the words of the late Billy Mays, but wait there's more!

Golf Cart Santa is planning his jaunts through town. Make plans now to see Santa roll by and put on his popular show!

Hats off to the Broussard Police Department for their Shop with a Cop program. Officers escorted nine kids on a shopping trip at Walmart in Broussard on Saturday, Dec. 9. This was made possible by generous monetary donations from the community.

The city of Broussard kicked off the Christmas season on December 2 with the annual parade and market. The smiling faces tell the story of how excited the Lafayette Parish town is to celebrate the season.

