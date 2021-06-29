Broussard Man Arrested After Leading Police on Stolen Car Chase

The pursuit took over an hour and lasted 75 miles, but law enforcement officers got their man - an 18-year-old who allegedly stole a car from Broussard.

Eight law enforcement agencies - Duson Police, Rayne Police, Crowley Police, Jennings Police, Gueydan Police, Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Louisiana State Police - teamed up to stop and arrest Terrance Charles as he led them across four parishes on Monday.

Where Did the Pursuit Happen?

Charles led them on a pursuit that spanned from Duson through Rayne, Crowley, Jennings, and Gueydan. That spans four parishes - Lafayette, Acadia, Jeff Davis, and Vermilion.

“This pursuit occurred in the most rural of areas with minimal traffic, good weather conditions and a support staff of Police and Dispatch Personnel that reduced the risks to the general public and officers,” Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said.

google street view

How Was the Car Thief Caught?

Spike strips were deployed by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office on LA Highway 91 south of Gueydan. This punctured the stolen vehicle's right rear tire, causing Charles to drive off the road into a crawfish field where officers were able to arrest him.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Dispatch Center also played an integral part in Charles' capture. Chief Judice says dispatchers were alerting officers of upcoming curves and T intersections using GPS data. This was especially helpful in areas that officers were not familiar with. The dispatchers were also helpful in the deploying of the spike strips and as Jennings Police attempted Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT), which impacted Charles' behavior.

This was the third pursuit involving the stolen vehicle. During the two prior pursuits, Charles allegedly rammed a Broussard Police car and risked the traveling public's safety. Those two instances caused police officers to delay until they deemed it the right time to pursue Charles.

What is Terrance Charles Charged With?

Possession of Stolen Property

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Additional charges are pending by Broussard Police.

