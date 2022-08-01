Broussard Police Arrest Elderly Man in Homicide Case

Broussard Police car, Facebook via Broussard Police Department

69-year-old Edward Lee has been taken into custody following a brief standoff with Broussard Police who were responding to a report of someone being shot.

It turns out the person that was shot died from a single gunshot wound and was found inside his/her home in the 400 block of E. Fourth Street, where officers had responded. The victim's identity has not been released yet pending notification of kin.

 

400 block of E. Fourth Street, google street views
Broussard Police say there was a brief standoff but Lee did eventually get taken into custody without incident. The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Lee has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a charge of Second Degree Murder. His bond has been set at $350,000.00. His court date has not yet been set.

But Broussard Police say the investigation does continue. If you have any information on this incident, call the police department at 337-837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

