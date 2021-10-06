Bullet Leaves New Iberia Man in Critical Condition
Another violent night in New Iberia on Tuesday as a man has been hospitalized following a shooting in the 600 block of Yvonne Street around 10:00 p.m.
According to a press release from New Iberia Police, the victim suffered from a single gunshot, which left him in critical condition.
Investigators need your help. If you have any information, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS (8477).
Who Has Been Arrested in New Iberia Recently?
While violent shootings have continued in New Iberia recently, the daily arrest report is not as long as you may think. From October 1-3, only three names appear. The charges, though, are all having to do with alleged violent crimes.
Conley, Trace
Age 19
900 block of Belle Place Boulevard
New Iberia, La
Charges:
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – SECOND DEGREE BATTERY, SECOND DEGREE ROBBERY, HATE CRIME
Trahan, Chloe
Age 20
100 block of Trotter Street
New Iberia, La
Charges:
SAINT MARTIN PARISH WARRANT – AGGRAVATED SECOND DEGREE BATTERY, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY
Roberts, Ian
Age 31
100 block of Carter Street
New Iberia, La
Charges:
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY WITH CHILD ENDANGERMENT
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – SIMPLE ASSAULT, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY