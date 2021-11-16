Officials with the Franklin Police Department could use a little help. Can you help?

They are hoping that someone will recognize the person in this photo. According to Chief Morris Beverly, the man is wanted after he is alleged to have stolen some things from Walmart.

Beverly says the things were stolen on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Helping is easy. If you know this guy, please call the Franklin Police Department at 337-828-1716. Beverly says you can remain anonymous if you give them information.

