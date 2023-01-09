Juvenile Dies, Can You Help New Iberia Police Identify a Shooter?

UPDATE:

Sergeant Daesha Huges with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office says the victim who was shot this weekend has succumbed to their injuries.

Officials need information about this homicide. You can make an anonymous call to the Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers Office at 337-364-TIPS (8477).

If you prefer, you can anonymously give information through the P3 app.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A juvenile was shot multiple times in New Iberia last night.

New Iberia Police Department Spokeswoman Sergeant Daesha Hughes says a person was taken to the hospital after being shot several times. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Park Avenue.

Hughes told us the shooting happened right before 8 o'clock Saturday night.

They are asking anyone who might know something to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3714.

You can make an anonymous call to the Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers Office at 337-364-TIPS (8477).