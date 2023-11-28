There’s a Massive Fruit Recall Affecting Dozens of States – Is Louisiana One of Them?

A major food recall is affecting almost three dozen states as more than 99 people have gotten Salmonella, a bacterial infection that can cause some seriously bad symptoms.

The CDC is warning folks to be careful with a certain fruit that tends to be pretty popular at parties and in the summertime - especially in warmer states like Louisiana.

Get our free mobile app

What's Being Recalled?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that there is a salmonella outbreak that is linked to cantaloupes.

"This outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses, and the true number of sick people is likely much higher than the number reported. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella."

Is Louisiana Affected?

There is currently no recall in Louisiana, according to the CDC's map. No one has reported getting Salmonella from the fruit here. But, as noted above, that doesn't mean it hasn't happened.

Credit: CDC Credit: CDC loading...

But because it's spread all over the country, you may need to be careful if you do buy some.

What Should You Do?

The CDC says that you should know the following information:

Do not eat any recalled cantaloupes and other fruit products. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Throw them away or return them to where you bought them. Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

that may have touched the recalled fruit using hot soapy water or a dishwasher. Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving Bloody diarrhea So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up

if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

You can read the full report here.