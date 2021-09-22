37-year-old Gerry John Lasseigne of Carencro is dead after his motorcycle crashed into an 18-wheeler that Louisiana State Police say pulled out in front of him around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a press release from State Police, the fatal collision happened on La. Highway 343 at La. Highway 697 in Vermilion Parish. Investigators say Lasseigne was riding north on La. 343 when the 18-wheeler - driven by Michael Kagle of Orange, Texas - turned left onto La. 697 in front of Lasseigne, causing him to hit the rear right wheels of the cab portion of the 18-wheeler.

google street view

Lasseigne was pronounced dead on the scene. A toxicology sample was taken from Lasseigne for analysis.

Lasseigne was wearing a DOT-approved helmet. Kagle was properly restrained. He did not suffer any injuries. He submitted a voluntary breath sample which indicated no alcohol in his system. He showed no signs of impairment.

Authorities continue to investigate. This is the 49th death in 40 fatal crashes investigated by Troop I in 2021.

This crash remains under investigation.

