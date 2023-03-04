CARENCRO, La. (KPEL News) - Two separate incidents at Carencro High School have led to the arrest of two students. Both have been charged with Terrorizing.

In one incident, handwritten notes were found on a bathroom wall. Those notes contained "hateful speech and a threat to the school campus," LPSS acknowledged. Administrators and law enforcement investigated and found the student they believed to be responsible.

Read More on Recent School Threats HERE

Read More on Recent School Threats HERE

In another incident, school employees received an email "containing threatening language that included the image of a weapon." The student behind that email was quickly located and apprehended without incident.

"The Lafayette Parish School System would like to commend the Carencro High School administration, the Carencro Police Department, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, for taking swift and forceful action in response to these reports," LPSS said in a statement.

LPSS-SIgn-KPEL-Photo-e14568107808911 loading...

Two students from the school were arrested and charged with Terrorizing. That charge comes with a sentence of up to 15 years, fines of up to $15,000, or both, according to state law. They have also been sent to the juvenile home.

List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2023 Whether you pay attention to the news each day or just sporadically check in every once in a while, I think you will agree that we are often reading about homicides and deaths around Acadiana. 2023 seems to be showing that Acadiana will have a busy year when it comes to homicides, fatal crashes, and pedestrian deaths.