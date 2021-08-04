“Catahoula Girls”, Acadiana’s New Song Parody

"Catahoula Girls" is the latest song parody and video from the sensational Nick Lick and the Hickies. "Catahoula Girls" is a take-off of "California Girls" by the Beach Boys and you will love it whether you're from Catahoula or not.

Pat Onellion (founder of Nick Lick and the Hickies) has produced songs such as "New Iberia Girl", a parody of Madonna's "Material Girl". "Kaliste Saloom", a song recorded in the early 1990s as the widening of Kaliste Saloom Road was being done. It is a parody of "Groovin'" by the Young Rascals and "I Love L.A." by Randy Newman. "Ville Platte", a take-off on "Get Back" by the Beatles. And a whole lot more. As a matter of fact, there is a YouTube channel completely dedicated to all of the band's hilarious parodies.

Nick Lick and the Hickies

"Catahoula Girls" is Onellion's tribute to the Beach Boys and all the girls of south Louisiana.

The song features lead vocals by Terry Guidry (from Catahoula) of The Nik-L Beer Band featuring background vocals from Bob Holbrook (an advertising media mogul, voice talent and singer/musician. Tracy Menard, one of the founders of the local funk/dance band Fifth Avenue also performs background vocals as well.