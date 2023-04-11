You may have read this story's title and thought there is no way that someone young can develop a cataract in one of their eyes.

While it is true that it's usually older members of our population who are susceptible to cataracts, anyone at any age can develop a cataract. Lacey LaHaye with LaHaye Total Eye Care says the number of younger people developing cataracts is increasing.

What Is a Cataract?

According to LaHaye Total Eye Care, it is when the natural lens of your eye becomes cloudy. Because of the cloudiness of the lens less light is able to pass through the lens leading to loss of vision.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has the following to say about cataracts,

A cataract is the most frequent cause of age-related loss of vision in the world. Let that sink in a bit.

One of the biggest reasons more people who are younger are experiencing a cataract in one of the eyes or both is due to ultraviolet light. John Hopkins University points out that

UV light ages all structures of the eye. Corneal damage, cataracts, and macular degeneration are all possible chronic effects of UV exposure and can ultimately lead to decreased vision.

This is just another reason to get a great pair of sunglasses.

Did You Know You Can Get a Cataract from Trauma to Your Eye?

When LaHaye explained to us that you can have a cataract form just by receiving trauma to your eye, both myself and my colleague were unaware that this can happen. A younger person or anyone who has trauma to their eye can have a cataract form immediately.

Can What You Eat Impact Your Vision?

LaHaye says absolutely. One of the biggest issues with our food is that what we buy can be full of preservatives. Many shelf-stable foods are loaded with preservatives. It's the same for many other foods in the star. LaHaye says this is one of the reasons the number of younger people dealing with cataracts have gone up.

