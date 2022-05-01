Caught in the Act: Alleged Catalytic Converter Thief Can’t Fool Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Deputies

Over the last couple of years, catalytic converter thefts have been one of the most popular crimes in the state.

From homes to even car dealerships, thieves have been stealing catalytic converters because they are worth so much.

Youtube via Roadshow Man Holding Catalytic Converter, Youtube via Roadshow loading...

What is a Catalytic Converter?

According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a catalytic converter is "an automobile exhaust-system component containing a catalyst that causes conversion of harmful gases (such as carbon monoxide and uncombusted hydrocarbons) into mostly harmless products (such as water and carbon dioxide)."

What Makes a Catalytic Converter so Valuable?

So, why are so many catalytic converters being stolen, not only across Acadiana but across the country as well? Fox 8 in Indiana recently dug deep to answer that question. Here is what they found:

Inside a catalytic converter are three valuable metals, platinum, rhodium and palladium...Those who steal catalytic converters try to sell them once they remove the part from the car. They can be sold for up to $150, depending on the size of the converter.

You can learn more about catalytic converters by watching the VIDEO BELOW by Roadshow:

Alleged Catalytic Converter Thief Fails To Fool The Cops

In the overnight hours of Friday morning, deputies with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office say they were called to the area of Highway 165 and Highway 101 to check out a suspicious person. What arriving deputies saw confirmed the suspicions.

Deputies say the man originally said he was changing his aunt' flat tire then admitted he didn't know who the vehicle belonged to. Authorities say they noticed a bottle jack under the vehicle, a pry bar near the rear, and the catalytic converter missing from under the vehicle. Turns out it was freshly cut and a Dewalt Sawzall was found in the person's vehicle, says deputies.

37-year-old Brandon Lacour of Iowa was arrested and booked in the parish jail on the following charges:

Theft

Possession of Burglary Tools

Two outstanding warrants for Contempt of Court on DWI, Careless Operation and Child Support

