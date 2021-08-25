CDC Designates More Destinations as ‘Very High’ COVID Travel Risk

I would say that of all the "elective" activities that the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted in my life, travel would be at the top of the list. Last year, in this case, I actually do mean the year 2020, we had three really big trips planned. They were all cancelled because of concerns over coronavirus.

No, it wasn't that I was too concerned about my personal safety regarding the virus. I was more concerned about sovereign borders and which ones might be open or might suddenly close. I can't think of a worse travel nightmare than being trapped in a foreign country because they won't let me out or because the United States won't let me back in.

Dimitri Karast via Unsplash.com

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been keeping a fairly close eye on the virus in the United States and abroad. Whether you like the CDC or not, they do have a lot to say about what the coronavirus policy will be in this country and how that affects those with travel plans to other nations.

You can actually visit the CDC website to get information on which destinations are deemed safe and which ones might require a lot more planning and preparation to visit during these pandemic times. Those destinations that could pose a higher risk of coronavirus infection are deemed "Level 4: COVID-19 Very High".

Phil Mosley via Unsplash.com

The CDC recently added six destinations to that list, so if you have travel plans to any of the following destinations, you might want to consider rescheduling your visit or making alternative travel plans if you can.

Fernando Jorge via Unsplash.com

Probably the most popular tourist destination on the list is the Islands of the Bahamas. The CDC has designated the islands as Level 4 very high. That means that travel to the Bahamas is discouraged at this time. The CDC recommends that if you must travel to the islands that you be fully vaccinated. The warning on the CDC website even suggests that fully vaccinated travelers could be at risk for COVID-19 and its variants.

Another popular tourist spot in the Caribbean that has been tagged as a "hot spot" by the CDC is Haiti. Haiti makes up the western half of the island of Hispanola. Unfortunately, to add insult to injury, that nation was recently rocked by a huge earthquake. That nation has also been designated as a Level 4 High Risk for COVID by the CDC.

Claudia Altamimi via Unsplash.com

Other destinations that have been recently added to the "High Risk" travel destinations include Morocco, Kosovo, and Sint Marteen. Earlier this month the CDC outlined travel restrictions for other nations such as Dominica, Jersey, Montenegro, Turkey, Aruba, France, and French Polynesia.

You can view the complete list of travel risks at the CDC website.

Hopefully, virus mitigation measures in the United States and across the globe will begin to lower the latest surge and these restrictions can be lifted. As you might imagine the CDC is staunchly in favor of all travelers being completely vaccinated before embarking on any international travel adventures.

Vidar Nordli Mathisen via Unsplash.com

You know, there are some pretty incredible destinations you can explore right here in the United States. Many of these, our National Parks, allow for social distancing and just getting away from people in general. Which actually sounds like a pretty good idea.