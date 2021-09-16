The Fall Book Sale sponsored by Friends of the Lafayette Public Library is going on at the Heymann Convention Center Ballroom in Lafayette.

Did you know that the month of September is Literacy Awareness Month?

Did you also know that the latest reported literacy rate for Louisiana is 84%, which is well below the national average of 88%.

Literacy Awareness Month is a month that helps encourage people of all ages to pick up a book and hopefully find a love of reading. If you are in need of a good book, at a good price, and you can help out a good cause then be sure to stop by the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale.

The Fall book sale will feature gently used hardcover and paperback books. Book prices are determined by the inch. Hardcover books are $1 an inch and paperback books are $.50 an inch. Only cash and checks will be accepted as a form of payment. The Friends of the Library are also reminding everyone that masks are required inside of the sale due to the statewide mask mandate that is in effect.

Friends of the Lafayette Public Library via Facebook

All proceeds raised will be donated to the Lafayette Public Library.

The spring book sale will be held during the following dates and times:

Friday, September 17, 2021: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday, September 18, 2021: 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

The Fall book sale is being held at the Heymann Convention Center Ballroom located at 1373 S. College Road.

For more information about the book sale check out the Friends of the Lafayette Public Library Facebook Page.

