Charlie Brown and the Peanuts Gang Return to Holiday Television!

After being bought up by Apple last year, we lost the chance to see Charlie Brown and the gang on broadcast television. The year just wasn't the same, even though it could be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+. Now it seems that the gang will be back after Apple decided to partner up with PBS and let the classic play once again.

Not only will we get to see the staples of Charlie Brown: It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas. We will get to see a brand new special that will make its debut this year. The new special is the first "new" thing to come from the "Peanuts" gang since the mid-80's! The new special will premiere on Apple TV+ on December 10. It will be called For Auld Lang Syne. It seems they have now officially hit all of the end-of-the-year holidays. The new special will feature Lucy throwing a New Year's Eve party after she finds out that Charlie Brown's grandmother won't be able to come to visit.

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will air on PBS and PBS Kids October 24 at 7:30 pm

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will air November 21 at 7:30 pm

A Charlie Brown Christmas will air on December 19 at 7:30 pm

All of these specials will continue to be available on Apple TV+ the entire time and after to watch as many times as your heart desires.