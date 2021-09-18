Charming Shreveport Home Built in 1926 Can Be Yours

Can we just say "house goals"? Once again shout out to the Facebook Group that causes me to lose a lot of precious time because I am scrolling through some of the most beautiful homes. If you don't follow the group "For the Love of Old Houses" on Facebook, you need to.

Shreveport, Louisiana always seems to get put in the spotlight when it comes to showcasing our gorgeous homes.

Of course, the South Highland homes always make us turn our heads and it happens to the rest of the country.

Maybe it's the fact that you can score a 5 bedroom home for $489,000.

All 4,335 square feet on almost half an acre can be yours for under half a million. This is unheard of in the big cities. So much character with a small price tag. Where is this dream home located? You probably already know.

Ahh yes, another South Highland beauty.

This one is nestled behind a charming white picket fence. It's cozy, to say the least, with the cedar shake shingles, a gabled front entry, original hardwood floors, and a cozy downstairs family room with vaulted ceilings. I could sit here and describe this beauty but words don't do this home justice. Let's take a look, shall we?

Check Out This Charming Shreveport Home Built in 1926

Do you want to make 944 Oneonta Street, in Shreveport, Louisianayours? Check out the listing on Realtor.com by clicking here.